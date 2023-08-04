Ricky Martin Breaks Silence On Divorce From Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin is speaking out for the first time since he and Jwan Yosef announced their separation after six years of marriage. "When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process,” Martin revealed in a translated interview with Telemundo Puerto Rico per Billboard. On Thursday, July 6th, the pair announced the sad news in a joint statement posted to Martin's Instagram account.

"Jwan and I will always be family,” Martin continued. “We have two children that we are going to raise together, and this is not a recent decision. We have been planning this situation for a long time, it’s pre-pandemic.” The singer continued, "We look into each other’s eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together."

"It was seven or eight years [with Jwan]. I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life. Let’s take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship,” Martin shared. “I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”

Back in 2018, the Puerto Rican singer revealed that he and Yosef had tied the knot in a private ceremony. "I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know. We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything," Martin told E! News at the time.

Martin and Yosef share two children: Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3. Martin previously welcomed 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.