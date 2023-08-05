Following her death in January, the estate of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, has been the subject of a legal dispute.

However, an outcome has now been revealed. Lisa Marie's eldest daughter actress Riley Keough of Daisy Jones & The Six has been named the sole trustee of her late mother's estate by a Los Angeles judge.

In addition to the initial ruling, it was decided in court that Keough will also be the new owner of Elvis' famous home Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Lisa Marie previously owned Graceland from her father's death in 1977 until her passing.

Disagreement over Lisa Marie's will first sparked when Priscilla reportedly questioned the validity of an amendment made in 2016 that established Riley, her half-siblings Harper and Finley Lockwood and late brother Benjamin Keough as the heirs of their mother's estate.

The matter was resolved behind the scenes with Priscilla clarifying in a statement that she was mainly focused on her family during the aftermath of her daughter's untimely passing.

It was determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner that Lisa Marie died from sequelae of small bowel obstruction. Her cause of death was made public in July.