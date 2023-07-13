Riley Keough remembered her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and her late brother, Benjamin Keough, shortly after it was announced she was nominated for a 2023 Emmy Award.

The actress took to her Instagram Story to share a black-and-white photo of her mom and brother and captioned it, "Missing you both," with a red heart emoji per Page Six. The sweet photo followed Wednesday morning's (July 12th) announcement of the nominees for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Keough was recieved a nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six. On September 18th she'll go up against Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Chastain, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Hahn, and Ali Wong for the award. "Feeling very blessed thank you," Keough wrote as she re-shared the nomination announcement on her Instagram Story per Page Six.

Last month, Keough settled a legal dispute with her grandmother Priscilla Presley over her Lisa Marie's estate. According to court documents obtained by People, the actress will give her grandmother a $1 million lump-sum payment as part of a previous settlement they reached. She'll also give Presley another $400,000 for legal fees and costs "at the same time as the one million payment as stated in Paragraph 6 of this Agreement."

Shortly after Lisa Marie passed away in January at the age of 54, Riley and Priscilla became tangled in a heated legal battle after the latter contested her late daughter's will. She claimed that the new amendment, which removed her as a trustee, had issues when it came to the "authenticity and validity" of Lisa Marie's signature.