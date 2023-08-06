Nickelback's Hometown Removes Signs Celebrating Band's Origin

Hanna, a rural Canadian town located northeast of Calgary in Alberta recently took down the town's three welcome signs that celebrated the origin of world-famous rock band Nickelback. According to CBC News, the tattered signs that once stood announced the small, 2,600 person town to be the "proud home" of the iconic band. Dedicated Nickelback fans would often stop on the side of the road to take a "Photograph" (pun intended) with the signs. The town considered this a safety concern, and one of the reasons for removing the long-standing tourist attraction.

Mayor Danny Povaschuk explained that he didn't think that the removal of the signs would garner as much feedback as it has in recent months. Initially, the 20-year-old signs were to be refurbished as they were until it was decided that the new design would not feature any names the second time around.

"I would have never in a million years thought that we would have feedback on the impact of the signs. The feeling of council ... was to keep the new sign simple and not put anyone's name on it."