Woman Attacked By Snake That Falls From Sky, Then By A Hawk

A Texas woman was attacked by a snake that fell out of the sky and then a hawk while mowing her yard last week, Click2Houston.com reports.

Peggy Jones, of Silsbee, was on her tractor when she felt a snake suddenly wrap around her arm.

“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,”Jones told Click2Houston.com. “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.’’

The hawk then ripped the snake off of Jones' arm and flew away, which she said happened after it made at least four attempts to come down and grab the snake. Jones said blood was everywhere, as shown in graphic photos shared with Click2Houston.com.