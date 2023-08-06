Woman Attacked By Snake That Falls From Sky, Then By A Hawk
By Jason Hall
August 6, 2023
A Texas woman was attacked by a snake that fell out of the sky and then a hawk while mowing her yard last week, Click2Houston.com reports.
Peggy Jones, of Silsbee, was on her tractor when she felt a snake suddenly wrap around her arm.
“The snake was squeezing so hard, and I was waving my arms in the air. And then, this hawk was swooping down clawing at my arm over and over,”Jones told Click2Houston.com. “I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus, Help me, Jesus.’’
The hawk then ripped the snake off of Jones' arm and flew away, which she said happened after it made at least four attempts to come down and grab the snake. Jones said blood was everywhere, as shown in graphic photos shared with Click2Houston.com.
Jones said her husband came running outside when he heard her "yelling and screaming."
"He didn’t know what I was saying. I thought I was bit by a snake,” she said.
Jones' husband took her to the emergency room where she received treatment for the cuts left by the hawk and bruises caused by the snake. The Texan didn't suffer any snake bites, but was monitored for a bite out of caution.
Jones, who had previously survived a bite from a venomous snake, said people have referred to her as being "unlucky" during the incident but she feels the opposite.
“I feel like the luckiest person alive to have survived this,” Jones told Click2Houston.com.