Channing Tatum Goes Full 'Daddy' Mode At Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Channing Tatum showed off his Swiftie side over the weekend when Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to Los Angeles for a six-show stop. Not only that, but he went full "daddy" mode while attending the show.

The She's The Man star took his 10-year-old daughter Evie on a sweet daddy-daughter date to see Swift perform on Saturday (August 5), per Entertainment Tonight. The 43-year-old actor even went all out with his look, adorning his face with a purple glittered heart drawn around his eye and a homemade shirt paying homage to Swift's song "Anti-Hero" with the lyrics slightly changed to reflect his own life. The shirt read, "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me."

Tatum and his Eras Tour outfit was captured by fellow Swiftie Gayle King, who was also enjoying the show, and shared to her Instagram. She also shared a hilarious video of the Magic Mike star living his best life at the concert, dancing along to the music as Swift belted out "Shake It Off."