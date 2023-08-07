Taylor Swift made sure Alicia Keys' son Genesis felt the love at the Eras Tour. Keys and her 8-year-old son attended the Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 5th and the singer took to Instagram to share how special Swift made the experience for Genesis. "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u," Keys wrote in a post that showed Swift giving Genesis a kiss on the cheek backstage at the show.

She also revealed that Swift sent her son a night prior to the show starting. "Gen, Hi my friend!!!" the card read per E-News! "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."