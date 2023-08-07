Taylor Swift Wrote The Sweetest Note To Alicia Keys' Son Before Eras Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 7, 2023
Taylor Swift made sure Alicia Keys' son Genesis felt the love at the Eras Tour. Keys and her 8-year-old son attended the Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 5th and the singer took to Instagram to share how special Swift made the experience for Genesis. "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u," Keys wrote in a post that showed Swift giving Genesis a kiss on the cheek backstage at the show.
She also revealed that Swift sent her son a night prior to the show starting. "Gen, Hi my friend!!!" the card read per E-News! "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."
Keys also shared some throwback photos and videos from when Swift and a then 4-year-old Genesis bonded at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In the video, Swift caught Genesis staring and laughed before the two waved at each other. Keys also shared a photo of the two of them posing together from that same night.
Swift's SoFi Stadium takeover has brought out too many celebrities to name including Brie Larson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Woody Harrelson, Sarah Paulson, Lupita Nyong'o, and many more. Swift has three more shows at SoFi Stadium before she heads to Mexico to start the international leg of the Eras Tour. Just last week, she revealed that she'll return to the US for more Eras Tour dates in 2024. Fans can register for presale now at TaylorSwift.com!