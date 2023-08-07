Lions Signing Veteran Former Starting Quarterback: Report
By Jason Hall
August 7, 2023
The Detroit Lions are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater following a recent visit, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Monday (August 7).
"The #Lions have checked in on Teddy Bridgewater since March, maintaining steady interest. In late July, they finally hosted him on a visit. And today, a deal gets done," Rapoport tweeted.
The move marks Bridgewater's return to the NFL North Division, having spent his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected by the franchise at No. 32 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Louisville standout started in 28 games during his first two seasons and lead the franchise to a 17-11 record before suffering a career-threatening injury prior to the 2016 season.
Bridgewater signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 as a backup to Drew Brees and made six starts in the future Hall of Famer's absence, going 5-1 as a starter during two seasons with the franchise. The Miami native signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and went 4-11 in 15 starts; the Denver Broncos in 2021 and went 7-7 in 14 starts; and the Miami Dolphins in 2022, going 0-2 in two starts in the absence of an injured Tua Tagovailoa.
Bridgewater enters his first season with the Lions with 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions on 1,372 of 2,067 passing. Detroit's depth chart includes returning starter Jared Goff and former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was selected in the third-round of the 2023 NFL Draft in April.