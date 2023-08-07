Lions Signing Veteran Former Starting Quarterback: Report

The Detroit Lions are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater following a recent visit, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Monday (August 7).

"The #Lions have checked in on Teddy Bridgewater since March, maintaining steady interest. In late July, they finally hosted him on a visit. And today, a deal gets done," Rapoport tweeted.

The move marks Bridgewater's return to the NFL North Division, having spent his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected by the franchise at No. 32 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Louisville standout started in 28 games during his first two seasons and lead the franchise to a 17-11 record before suffering a career-threatening injury prior to the 2016 season.