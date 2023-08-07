Rebel Wilson Reveals If She Wants More Kids After Daughter Royce
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 7, 2023
Rebel Wilson has revealed that she wants her daughter Royce to have a sibling! In a recent interview with E! News, the Pitch Perfect star opened up about wanting to expand her family with her fiancée Ramona Agruma. "I would like to have another child," she told the outlet. "It's just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes."
Until then, she's enjoying being a mother to 9-month-old Royce. "When she wakes up from a nap and you first walk into a room and the look Royce gives me and I give her, it's like we've only maybe not seen each other for 45 minutes," she sweetly shared, "and she's smiling like it's the best thing that's happened in her life that you've walked into the room. And then I'm like, 'Oh, Roycie!' And I just give her the biggest hugs."
Wilson went on to share a recent milestone. "She just last week had her first word, which was Mum," she said. "So I was like, 'Ahhh!!' because I have been trying to coach her in saying that for the last few weeks. And then she said it, and I recorded it on my phone and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'" Wilson welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022 and recently got engaged to Agruma at the happiest place on earth: Disneyland!
During the interview, the actress went on to add, "Roycie is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing."