Rebel Wilson Reveals If She Wants More Kids After Daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she wants her daughter Royce to have a sibling! In a recent interview with E! News, the Pitch Perfect star opened up about wanting to expand her family with her fiancée Ramona Agruma. "I would like to have another child," she told the outlet. "It's just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes."

Until then, she's enjoying being a mother to 9-month-old Royce. "When she wakes up from a nap and you first walk into a room and the look Royce gives me and I give her, it's like we've only maybe not seen each other for 45 minutes," she sweetly shared, "and she's smiling like it's the best thing that's happened in her life that you've walked into the room. And then I'm like, 'Oh, Roycie!' And I just give her the biggest hugs."