Georgia City Named One Of The Best Cheap Weekend Getaways In America

A fun and exciting weekend trip doesn't have to break the bank. There are plenty of incredible hideaways around the U.S. that are the perfect setting for some time away from your everyday life that won't cost an arm and a leg to visit.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the 32 top cheap weekend getaways around the country, breaking down the top destinations by region. One popular spot in Georgia made the cut.

According to the list, Savannah is among the best, most affordable places to visit for a weekend getaway. You don't have to spend a lot of money to have a good time in this beautiful spot near Georgia's coast. Stroll through one of the many gorgeous parks, take a walk along the riverfront or make the short trip to the nearby coastal haven of Tybee Island for some sunny time at the beach.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Savannah sits within a day's drive of many parts of the Northeast, Midwest and South, yet its historical charm makes it seem a world away; that's why it's one of the top tourist draws to Georgia. There are plenty of free and low-cost things to do in Savannah, whether you plan to explore the city's many scenic parks and squares, visit the beautifully designed Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, stroll through the botanical gardens, enjoy local distilleries of check out a ghost tour. No matter what's on your itinerary, Savannah is the perfect local for a romantic getaway in Georgia."

Check out the full list at travel.usnews.com. to see more of the best affordable places to visit around the country for a quick getaway.