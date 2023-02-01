Måneskin's First Live Television Performance Of 'Baby Said' Is A Must-See
By Taylor Linzinmeir
February 1, 2023
Måneskin performed "BABY SAID" last night (January 31) live on television for the very first time.
The band took the stage at the Late Late Show with James Corden for their hit song's television debut. As always, Måneskin brought enough energy to power the entirety of New York during their devastatingly short set. The members all dressed in what has become the band's uniform: menswear with a little bit of extra spice. Damiano David, rocking his recently shaved head, donned large silver hoop earrings, wide-legged slacks and a cream vest —with nothing underneath. Check out a video of the performance below.
Måneskin have been bringing rock to late-night stages for the last couple weeks. They gave their latest single "GOSSIP" it's raucous live debut on January 26. The band commanded the Tonight Show stage during the performance, bringing out collaborator and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello for the occasion. Before their performance on the Tonight Show, the band spoke with Jimmy Fallon about their humble beginnings busking in Italy, where they often got busted by the police.
"BABY SAID" comes off Måneskin's newly-released album RUSH! The band's third studio album, RUSH! arrived on January 20 via Arista Records. It was preceded by singles "MAMMAMIA," "SUPERMODEL" "THE LONELIEST" and "GOSSIP."