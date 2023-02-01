Måneskin's First Live Television Performance Of 'Baby Said' Is A Must-See

Måneskin performed "BABY SAID" last night (January 31) live on television for the very first time.

The band took the stage at the Late Late Show with James Corden for their hit song's television debut. As always, Måneskin brought enough energy to power the entirety of New York during their devastatingly short set. The members all dressed in what has become the band's uniform: menswear with a little bit of extra spice. Damiano David, rocking his recently shaved head, donned large silver hoop earrings, wide-legged slacks and a cream vest —with nothing underneath. Check out a video of the performance below.