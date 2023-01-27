Watch Måneskin And Tom Morello Give 'GOSSIP' Its Raucous Live Debut
By Katrina Nattress
January 27, 2023
Måneskin gave their latest single "GOSSIP" its live debut last night (January 26) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the song's collaborator Tom Morello joined the band on stage to make sure it was as memorable as possible. As expected, the performance was pretty wild, but not as wild as the music video, which ends with all the band members in their birthday suits.
Before the performance, the band spoke with Fallon about their humble beginnings busking in Italy, where they often got busted by the police; getting the call from Mick Jagger to open for The Rolling Stones, and getting a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category.
"GOSSIP" is featured on Måneskin's new album RUSH!, which came out on January 20.
“Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking," Damiano David said of the song in a statement. "We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”
“The song originated from a riff which Thomas had written some time ago and which we had been holding onto for a long time which we kept developing," bassist Victoria De Angelis added. "Then the icon Tom Morello joined and brought something extra to the classic uptempo Måneskin cheerfulness.”