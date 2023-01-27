Watch Måneskin And Tom Morello Give 'GOSSIP' Its Raucous Live Debut

Måneskin gave their latest single "GOSSIP" its live debut last night (January 26) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the song's collaborator Tom Morello joined the band on stage to make sure it was as memorable as possible. As expected, the performance was pretty wild, but not as wild as the music video, which ends with all the band members in their birthday suits.

Before the performance, the band spoke with Fallon about their humble beginnings busking in Italy, where they often got busted by the police; getting the call from Mick Jagger to open for The Rolling Stones, and getting a Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category.