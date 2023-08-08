Paige Spiranac Is 'So Down' To Play Golf With Kay Adams Amid Fan Request
By Jason Hall
August 8, 2023
Golfer Paige Spiranac said she's "so down" to play a round with FanDuel TV host Kay Adams.
A Twitter user randomly pitched the idea that Adams and Spiranac "should play some golf together" after the sportscaster posted a video of herself with a raspberry ice cream cone while covering the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp on Monday (August 7).
"If she has the patience for me, why not," Adams responded.
"I'm so down! Let's go play some golf," Spiranac commented.
Adams is one of sports media's brightest stars, contributing to several NFL programs before a breakout role as the original host of NFL Network's daily morning show Good morning Football from 2016 to 2022, later joining FanDuel TV for the launch of her current show Up and Adams.
I’m so down! Let’s go play some golf— Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 8, 2023
Spiranac gained a massive following in recent years amid her self-promotion for "sexualizing" women's golf and has playfully made jokes at her own expense. In June, the former collegiate golf standout shared a "social media vs. reality" of herself in which she wore a revealing outfit "on social media" and then a baggy shirt while teeing off in "reality."
“Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air,” Spiranac wrote in the caption of the clip.
@_paige.renee
Jokes. I very rarely ever cover up lol the girls need air♬ original sound - william springfield
Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, went pro in May 2016 and completed her first LPGA Qualifying Tournament, but didn't earn a card to play on the circuit, in August 2016.