Paige Spiranac Is 'So Down' To Play Golf With Kay Adams Amid Fan Request

Golfer Paige Spiranac said she's "so down" to play a round with FanDuel TV host Kay Adams.

A Twitter user randomly pitched the idea that Adams and Spiranac "should play some golf together" after the sportscaster posted a video of herself with a raspberry ice cream cone while covering the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp on Monday (August 7).

"If she has the patience for me, why not," Adams responded.

"I'm so down! Let's go play some golf," Spiranac commented.

Adams is one of sports media's brightest stars, contributing to several NFL programs before a breakout role as the original host of NFL Network's daily morning show Good morning Football from 2016 to 2022, later joining FanDuel TV for the launch of her current show Up and Adams.