PENN Reaches Deal With ESPN, Sells Barstool Sports Back To Dave Portnoy

PENN Entertainment has reached an agreement with ESPN to launch a news sportsbook and sold its all ownership shares of Barstool Sports back to company founder Dave Portnoy, who revealed the move in a video shared on his Twitter account Tuesday (August 8).

“PENN Entertainment and Barstool Sports have gone our separate ways. As of this moment, while you are watching this video, I have purchased back Barstool Sports from PENN. So that is right, for the first time in a decade, I own 100% of Barstool Sports,” Portnoy said.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro confirmed the company's partnership with PENN Entertainment and the upcoming launch of ESPN Bet in a statement obtained by Front Office Sports on Tuesday.

“Our primary focus is always to serve sports fans and we know they want both betting content and the ability to place bets with less friction from within our products,” Pitaro said. “The strategy here is simple: to give fans what they’ve been requesting and expecting from ESPN."