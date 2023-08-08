Saints Signing 2 Former Pro Bowlers: Report

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to sign former Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt and former Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr pending physicals, sources with knowledge of the moves confirmed to ESPN's Dianna Russini on Tuesday (August 8).

"The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign both Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, if both players pass their physicals and are in shape, per sources," Russini tweeted.

The reported addition of Hunt comes days after the NFL announced Saints starting running back Alvin Kamara would face a three-game suspension during the upcoming 2023 season for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from an assault incident that took place at a Las Vegas nightclub last year.

Hunt, a third-round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, was selected to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with a career best 1,327 rushing yards during his rookie season, but was released by the team midway through the 2018 season after surveillance footage showing him assaulting a woman and kicking her while on the ground surfaced several months after the incident took place.