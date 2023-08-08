Sit-down restaurants and five-star dining establishments are all well and good but sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like fast food. Whether you're looking for a meal on the go or a late-night snack to tide you over until breakfast, there are plenty of quick and easy fast food restaurants to choose from that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

Food & Wine compiled a list of the best fast food restaurant in each state, from In-N-Out in California and Dunkin' in Massachusetts to Whataburger in Texas. According to the site:

"Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin — they can be a great introduction to an unfamiliar place, the perfect place to tune in to the local vibe."

According to list, the best fast food restaurant in North Carolina is Cook Out. It should come as no surprise that North Carolinians love Cook Out — the restaurant was founded in Greensboro and is still headquartered in the Tar Heel State.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With a sprawling, baffling-to-newcomers, state fair-worthy menu that skates all over the map, it can be difficult to nail down just exactly what the fast-growing chain does well, and the answer is, after a great deal of extremely scientific research, is value. For $4.99, you can order what's known as the Cook Out Tray — a man (pulled pork, corn dogs, you name it), two sides and a beverage, which could be anything from an iced tea to a Cheerwine float, made with a healthy portion of vanilla soft-serve."

Check out Food & Wine's full list to see more of the best fast food restaurants around the country.