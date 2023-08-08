Sit-down restaurants and five-star dining establishments are all well and good but sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like fast food. Whether you're looking for a meal on the go or a late-night snack to tide you over until breakfast, there are plenty of quick and easy fast food restaurants to choose from that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

Food & Wine compiled a list of the best fast food restaurant in each state, from In-N-Out in California and Dunkin' in Massachusetts to Whataburger in Texas. According to the site:

"Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin — they can be a great introduction to an unfamiliar place, the perfect place to tune in to the local vibe."

According to list, the best fast food restaurant in South Carolina is Rush's. With nine locations around Columbia, West Columbia, Lexington and Camden, there are lots of chances to sample the menu that includes tasty staples like burgers, fries, fried chicken, barbecue sandwiches, sundaes, milkshakes, banana splits and much more.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Known for an abundance of seafood in the Lowcountry, not to mention some of the country's finest pork barbecue, South Carolina's most successful regional chain makes a complete break with all of that, favoring drive-in classics — chicken baskets, cheeseburgers, chili dogs, and soft-serve sundaes. What was once a lone Dairy Queen franchise run by a local family grew over the years to become an independent powerhouse, the choice of families in and around the state capital, Columbia for generations."

Check out Food & Wine's full list to see more of the best fast food restaurants around the country.