While travel often inspires images of luxurious convenient accommodations and unforgettable experiences, there exists a parallel reality that many travelers encounter. That is the world of the worst rated hotels. These establishments, plagued by poor service, unhygienic conditions and nightmarish experiences, serve as cautionary tales for those seeking a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

From the lingering smell of smoke to broken amenities, PlanetWare delved into the depths of the hospitality industry to shed light on the cities with the worst hotel service in the country.

In April, the PlanetWare team broke down 7.8 million TripAdvisor hotel reviews across over 9,000 hotels in 95 U.S. cities. On average, they investigated 94 hotels per market and 870 reviews per hotel.

Two cities in Texas fall into this not very coveted ranking.

South Padre Island, Texas, ranked number eight with 16 percent frequently mentioned in bad reviews. Galveston, Texas, also ranked number 12 with it being named regularly at 15.2 percent.

To create the list of the cities with the worst hotels, the percentage of all analyzed hotel reviews in a given city that were one star or two star reviews was calculated. Additionally, to determine the cities with hotels that received the most common complaints, the team honed in on more than 800,000 one or two stars out of five. Main complaints were evaluated by the words and phrases that appeared in reviews.

As it was written in the PlanetWare article, “A good hotel stay goes beyond a guest's experience in the room.”

Check out TripAdvisor to see which hotels to avoid on your next adventure.