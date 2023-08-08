Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West During 'Circus Maximus' Concert

“There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West,” he told the crowd. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.”



It was the first time Ye hit the stage since he made his anti-Semitic comments last year. Since then, numerous corporations have cut ties with him and several artists have distanced themselves from him and his music. Clearly, Scott has yet to turn his back on Ye.



The sold-out concert occurred on the same day that his UTOPIA album hit No. 1 on Billboard 200. Scott sold 500,000 units in its first week with over 650 million streams worldwide. Following the show, Travis Scott announced his plans for his "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus." The tour will begin September 25 at the United Center in Chicago and will hit 24 cities until it wraps up in November at the Kaseya Center in Miami.



Check out some more scenes from Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus" show in Italy below.