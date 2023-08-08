Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West During 'Circus Maximus' Concert

By Tony M. Centeno

August 8, 2023

Travis Scott & Ye
Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott and Kanye West made history together during the Houston rapper's epic show in Italy.

On Monday night, August 7, the "Meltdown" rapper took the stage at The Colosseum in Rome for his exclusive "Circus Maximus" concert. He started out with songs off his new album UTOPIA like "Hyaena," "Thank God" and "Modern Jam." Midway through his performance, Scott brought out Kanye West to perform "Praise God" off Donda and his hit "Can't Tell Me Nothing." While Ye was on stage, Scott told the crowd how important Ye was to his album, and his career overall.

“There is no UTOPIA without Kanye West,” he told the crowd. “There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.”

It was the first time Ye hit the stage since he made his anti-Semitic comments last year. Since then, numerous corporations have cut ties with him and several artists have distanced themselves from him and his music. Clearly, Scott has yet to turn his back on Ye.

The sold-out concert occurred on the same day that his UTOPIA album hit No. 1 on Billboard 200. Scott sold 500,000 units in its first week with over 650 million streams worldwide. Following the show, Travis Scott announced his plans for his "Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus." The tour will begin September 25 at the United Center in Chicago and will hit 24 cities until it wraps up in November at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Check out some more scenes from Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus" show in Italy below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.