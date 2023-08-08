Washington Destination Named Among The Best Fall Weekend Getaways

By Zuri Anderson

August 9, 2023

Pike Place Market at Dusk
Photo: Merrill Images / The Image Bank Unreleased / Getty Images

Summer is often the peak time to take a much-needed vacation, but the fall offers ample opportunity for a nice trip, too. With fewer crowds and favorable prices, outside of holidays, autumn marks a cozy time to escape to a relaxing getaway, even if it's just for the weekend.

If you're curious about these amazing destinations, U.S. News & World Report revealed the 2023 best places in the U.S. for a "fun fall weekend getaway." Their list includes travel spots offering many ways to enjoy the season, from fall foliage to seasonal festivals.

A popular destination in Washington state is getting the spotlight, as well: Seattle! Writers explained why they picked the Emerald City:

"Seattle may have dreary weather for a good chunk of the year, but fall is a great time to visit since temperatures often reach into the 70s. In addition to encountering a bit more breathing room at Seattle's most popular haunts, including the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, you'll enjoy good deals on lodging during this time. Be sure to check out seasonal events such as Bumbershoot, an annual music and arts festival that takes place in early September in 2023."
