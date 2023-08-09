As the summer heat fades away and the days grow shorter, it'll soon be time to embrace autumn and all the seasonal festivities it has to offer.

It’s no secret that some of the most captivating festivals take place in the fall from harvest celebrations and Oktoberfests to haunted hayrides and scarecrow competitions.

These festivals offer a delightful blend of tradition, entertainment and community spirit. Whether you're a lover of all things pumpkin-spiced, a fan of live music or simply seeking a memorable weekend trip, U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the top fall festivals happening this year.

One of them is Día de los Muertos, also known Muertos Fest, taking place in San Antonio from October 28 to 29.

Here is why both locals and visitors are anticipating the upcoming event:

"San Antonio is home to one of the country's largest celebrations of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday to honor deceased loved ones that occurs around Halloween. This free, two-day event at the end of October is held at Hemisfair in San Antonio and showcases elaborate altars, live music, art vendors, and other activities highlighting Mexican and Latin American heritage. Don't miss the colorful processions, either. A handy phone app puts the event schedule and map at your fingertips and allows you to vote for your favorite altar.

During October and November the city hosts an array of cultural events and entertainment to mark the holiday, such as a river parade and live music, so you may want to stick around San Antonio for a bit. The Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk hotel offers sophisticated accommodations in the heart of the action, within easy walking distance from Hemisfair, where the main event takes place."