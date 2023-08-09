Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Sentenced In Fatal DUI Case

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to between three to 10 years in prison in relation to a fatal DUI crash that killed a woman and her dog in November 2021, 8 News Now reports.

Ruggs, 24, pleaded guilty in relation to the crash on May 10, ESPN reported at the time. The former Alabama standout was sentenced on one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on August 9 and will remain under house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices until that date.

Ruggs had previously been charged with one count of DUI causing substantial harm regarding his passenger and two counts of reckless driving, both of which were dropped as part of the plea deal he accepted earlier this month. Officers said Ruggs was driving drunk at speeds reaching 156 MPH before his car slammed into the rear of the Toyota RAV4 on a Las Vegas street where the speed limit is 45 MPH, killing Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max.