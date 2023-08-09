Georgia Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

If you've looked at the housing market in the country, nearly across the board prices have soared over the years. While there are still affordable places to live in each state, some zip codes are quite a bit more expensive than others surrounding them.

Family Handyman searched around the country for neighborhoods that have a higher price tag than others, compiling a list of the most expensive one in each state.

The most expensive neighborhood in Georgia is Atlanta, with the list specifically calling out the zip code 30327 as being the priciest in the state as the median home price is over $1 million. Another recent report even called the Atlanta metro area the most expensive place to live in the state.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The city's capital, Atlanta, offers a median home value of $1,170,200. There's a lot to love about the southern city, including the vibrant music scene, rich history and diverse cuisine."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see more of the most expensive neighborhoods around the country. If you're curious about a more affordable place to live in Georgia, check out our previous coverage about the cheapest place in the state to buy a house.