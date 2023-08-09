Historic Shop Named Washington's 'Most Charming' General Store

With the rise of supermarkets and box retail stores, many independent stores found themselves unable to compete. Luckily, there are still some around ready to sell customers anything they need, from antiques and general-purpose items to local food specialties. These shops have that special something that keeps both locals and tourists coming back.

If you're curious about these shops, LoveFood revealed the "most charming" general store in every state. Washington's top pick is Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall! Here's why this museum was chosen:

"In one of the northernmost corners of the continental USA, the Thorp Fruit & Antique Mall started out as a roadside fruit stand. Now, it’s a huge shopping complex, whose most distinctive feature is the larger-than-life red lettering that can be seen a mile off. Inside, you’ll find a seasonal selection of fruit and veg, as well as racks of Pacific Northwest wine, goods from their own private label, locally made ice cream, and all sorts of pickles and sauces. As the name suggests, there are plenty of antiques to rifle through, too."