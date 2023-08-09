Michigan Neighborhood Named Most Expensive Place To Live In The State

You might not know the exact zip code, but you know the scene. You're driving past rows and rows of decently sized homes when all of a sudden, the humble properties that lined the streets begin to grow in size, the lawns expand, and now; there's a gate separating you from the rest of the neighborhood. The houses beyond the sturdy retracting gate are surely architectural sights to behold, similar to those located in the most expensive neighborhood in Michigan, and you can't help but wonder just how much it costs to live there.

According to a list compiled by Family Handyman, the most expensive place to live in Michigan is Birmingham. This specific neighborhood's zip code is 48009. Houses in this neighborhood cost an average of $502,900.

Here's what Family Handyman had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Named one of the country’s “Top 20 Most Walkable Communities,” the city of Birmingham offers recreational, cultural and urban advantages all while giving off that small-town vibe. The median home value is $502,900. Here are 12 simple ways to enhance curb appeal."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit familyhandyman.com.