Nike, Vanessa Bryan Announce Upcoming Relaunch Of Kobe Brand Shoe Line

Late Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant's Nike signature shoe line will be making its return this month, the company and his widow, Vanessa Bryant, announced on Wednesday (August 9).

"Type out 'iconic footwear' with your eyes closed We'll go first: Kobe Brand is back," Nike Basketball tweeted.

The shoe line will relaunch with the Kobe 8 'Halo' set to be released on August 23, which would've been Bryant's 45th birthday.

"Kobe 8 “Halo” 8.23.23 🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 “Halo” styles coming soon.🤍," Vanessa Bryant wrote alongside a video teasing the shoe's upcoming release on her Instagram account Wednesday.