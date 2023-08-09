Nike, Vanessa Bryan Announce Upcoming Relaunch Of Kobe Brand Shoe Line

By Jason Hall

August 9, 2023

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Photo: Getty Images

Late Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant's Nike signature shoe line will be making its return this month, the company and his widow, Vanessa Bryant, announced on Wednesday (August 9).

"Type out 'iconic footwear' with your eyes closed We'll go first: Kobe Brand is back," Nike Basketball tweeted.

The shoe line will relaunch with the Kobe 8 'Halo' set to be released on August 23, which would've been Bryant's 45th birthday.

"Kobe 8 “Halo” 8.23.23 🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 “Halo” styles coming soon.🤍," Vanessa Bryant wrote alongside a video teasing the shoe's upcoming release on her Instagram account Wednesday.

The Kobe Brand hasn't released a shoe under the Los Angeles Lakers star's name since his contract expired in April 2021, 15 months after his death in January 2020. Nike and Bryant's estate agreed to a new licensing deal in March 2022, which includes the re-release of eight models previously released during his legendary career, as well as six produced after his retirement in 2016.

Nike will also release apparel honoring Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant, who died alongside her father and seven others in the January 2020 helicopter crash. The company had previously honored Gigi with the 'Mambacita Sweet 16' edition Kobe 6 Protros released on what would've been her 16th birthday in 2022 and 'Mambacita' Kobe 4 Protros on what would've been her 17th birthday earlier this year.

