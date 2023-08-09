The s’more, the merrier!

A new Guinness World Record™ was set for the category of “most people making s’mores simultaneously.”

Texas-based home and lifestyle company Solo Stove accomplished the feat on July 22. Grapevine, where the brand is headquartered, was where this history was made.

Solo Stove equipped 891 people who took part in the record with 500 of its Mesa tabletop fire pits to do the collective roast. Each participant held a marshmallow over an open flame until it toasted to perfection and then laid the roasted treat on chocolate and graham crackers.

The process began with the team gathering the necessary ingredients with the help of partners Honey Maid Graham Crackers, Jet-Puffed, Topo Chico, Scheels and Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation.

The whole ordeal presented as a celebration with fun activities such as the serving of hors d'oeuvres and beverages, the presentation of games and autograph signings with A.J. Lawson from the Dallas Mavericks.

Tyler DiGiovanni, Director of Partnerships at Solo Stove, spoke about the significant of Solo Stove’s new title.

"National S'mores Day has a special place in the hearts and stomachs for all of us at Solo Stove. This year we wanted to celebrate in the biggest way possible, by setting a world record."

Mission accomplished!

