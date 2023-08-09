When looking for a new restaurant to sample, you don't always have to visit popular eateries or chains to ensure a delicious meal; incredible food can be found in the unlikeliest of places.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and personal experience, LoveFood searched for the best under-the-radar restaurants and must-try eateries around the country, compiling a list of the best spot in each state as "some of the best food can be found where you least expect it." From a restaurant in Alabama house inside an old schoolhouse to a spot in Idaho that is not just a restaurant but has a connected bookstore and clothing store, there are some pretty interesting dining establishments around the country offering great food and unique atmosphere.

So which Missouri restaurant was named the best hidden gem eatery in the state?

The Rebel Pig

As one would expect from a place called "The Rebel Pig," this northeastern Missouri restaurant serves up incredible BBQ favorites and Midwestern staples. The Rebel Pig is located at 119 S. Main Street in Palmyra.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This family-run barbecue joint in the tiny town of Palmyra is definitely one to know about. With a proper smoker chugging away out front on the street, every item on the menu is made fresh daily. The place is famous for its pulled pork, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anything bad on offer here: brisket, ribs, potato salad, coleslaw — it's all great. There's also a very reasonable lunch buffet, which fits well with the casual, friendly atmosphere of the place."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best hidden gem restaurants in the country.