Update On Rachel Morin Murder Investigation

The Harford County Sheriff's Office increased patrols along the popular hiking trail where Rachel Morin's body was found over the weekend amid an ongoing homicide investigation, WBAL TV reports.

Morin, 37, a mother of five, was last seen heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday (August 5) at around 6:00 p.m. and her body was located by authorities after "a citizen called 9-1-1 to report a female's body" found off the trail Sunday (August 6). Harford County Sheriff's Office investigators said they haven't determined a motive or "a solid suspect" in the ongoing investigation.

"We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event," Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler said.

Rachel Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, 27, denied his involvement in her death in the comment section under a Facebook post in which they announced their relationship status on August 1. Tobin acknowledged his lengthy criminal history, which included multiple arrests for second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, drug possession and violating restraining orders, but claims he has "changed as a person."