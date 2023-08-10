6ix9ine Arrested After He Failed To Appear In Court
By Tony M. Centeno
August 10, 2023
6ix9ine is experiencing new legal issues after he was arrested for failing to show up to court.
On Thursday, August 10, TMZ confirmed the controversial rapper was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail in West Palm Beach. Tekashi 6ix9ine was apprehended after he did not appear at his scheduled court date over three traffic tickets he received back in June for speeding. The "Shaka Laka" rapper was going 135 mph in a 65 mph zone while cruising on the Florida Turnpike before cops pulled him over. He also received citations for riding in an unregistered vehicle with no car insurance.
The artist, born Daniel Hernandez, didn't show up for his court date in July to handle the tickets. That's why a judge decided to issue an arrest warrant. 6ix9ine took his mug shot and was released shortly after he posted a $2,000 bail.
It's been a minute since 6ix9ine sat in a cell. He was released from prison early in 2020 during the pandemic after he was in custody for 17 months. 6ix9ine was convicted on charges of racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offenses due to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. After he testified against his former cohorts, the New York native was granted a reduced prison time. Following his early release, 6ix9ine was confined to his home to serve out the rest of his sentence.
Since then, 6ix9ine has had other run-ins with law enforcement, but it wasn't his fault. Back in March, the rapper was the target of a serious beatdown inside a gym locker room in West Palm Beach. He escaped with a few bruises but the assailants were arrested on robbery and assault charges.