6ix9ine Turns His Attack At LA Fitness Into A Viral Challenge

In another scene, fans can see the guard swing the woman as 6ix9ine tries to hop over her. He failed completely and landed on top of her, but made it on the next try. His challenge appears to be inspired by the squad of street dancers who are featured in his latest music video for "Wapae" featuring Angel Dior, Lenier and Bulin 47, which shows scenes from his recent trip to Uganda. At one point in the video, fans can see the dancers swinging one kid back and forth while another man hops over him effortlessly.



The challenge comes a few weeks after the men who jumped Tekashi 6ix9ine at a LA Fitness in Palm Beach were apprehended by police. Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado were arrested and booked for assaulting and robbing the rapper while inside the sauna of the men's locker room. Since then, 6ix9ine's legal team attempted to beef up his security team, however, the rapper has yet to hire more guards or change his moves in the weeks after his attack.



6ix9ine recently opened up about life after the attack and how he's perceived in the music industry to The Enrique Santos Show. See what he had to say below.

