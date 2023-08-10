Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges In Classified Documents Case

By Bill Galluccio

August 10, 2023

Former President Trump Speaks At The South Carolina GOP Silver Elephant Dinner In Columbia
Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to additional charges filed by special counsel Jack Smith in the classified documents case.

Trump, along with Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago, are facing multiple charges relating to Trump's alleged attempts to have surveillance footage deleted. Nauta also pleaded not guilty.

De Oliveira was added to the case last month when Smith filed a superseding indictment. His arraignment was postponed because he does not have a Florida lawyer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on August 15.

The latest charges claim that Nauta, at Trump's direction, helped to conceal classified documents from the grand jury by moving boxes around Mar-a-Lago. De Oliveira is accused of helping move the boxes of classified documents and asking another employee to delete surveillance camera footage showing the boxes being moved.

Nauta and De Oliveria are also charged with making false statements to investigators.

Trump has been indicted three times since leaving office and is facing a possible fourth indictment in Georgia related to his alleged efforts to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

