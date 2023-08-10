Ed Sheeran Helps Couple With Gender Reveal But Gives Wrong Gender

The couple, Erica Garcia Gomez and Eloy Gomez, recently told FOX4 that they found out that the information they gave Sheeran was wrong. "It turns out that it’s a boy," Garcia Gomez revealed. She went on to explain, "We had a family friend look at the chart so everybody was surprised, and they misread it and they read my gender not the baby’s gender."

Despite the mix-up, Garcia Gomez told the singer, "We just want to say thank you, Ed Sheeran, for doing this for us and making it a memorable night and later on we will laugh about it for saying it was a girl, but it really is a boy!"

Sheeran has yet to address the mix up but he did share a compliation of footage from the show in Kansas City. "Absolutely loved that show, thank you so much for having me, first time I played arrowhead was opening up for the Rolling Stones and I said I hoped I could come back and headline it one day," he wrote. "Until next time! See you all in Minneapolis x."