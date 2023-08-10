Florence + The Machine Unveil Career-Spanning Compilation Playlist

Florence + The Machine recently created a career-spanning compilation playlist highlighting a collection of 39 tracks from the band's last five albums. Lead Singer Florence Welch took to social media to share the playlist as a way to welcome new fans and followers into the magical, whimsical world of FATM.

"We seem to have so many new Indoctrinates at the shows ⚜️ So as a welcome to our new followers, and a thank you to everyone who truly embraced Dance Fever in the most creative and beautiful ways 🩸 We created an FATM anthology, a collection of songs from the last 5 albums." Welch listed the best ways in which to listen to the playlist including but not limited to:

"running through a field

in a haunted house

drinking fake blood and crying glitter

Drunk in a clown suit

Calling like a crow for a boy

for a body in the garden"

To close out the caption, she welcomed the floor to other listening suggestions. Fans were quick to comment on the post with alternative options ranging from, "crying into cereal at midnight," to "leading the masses in an ancient square in Croatia in synchronized choreographed dance."