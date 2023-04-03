Florence Welch Transforms Into Mermaid To Tease New Music

Florence Welch proved once again that she's an ethereal being by transforming into a mermaid to tease new music.

Welch let fans hear a snippet of Florence + the Machine's new siren song on social media, and while the eerily beautiful tones are enough to get you excited for the new track, it was her delivery that everyone was talking about. She complete transformed herself into a mermaid, complete with a moving colorful scaled tail, lounging in a a bathtub surrounded by candlelight, flowers and art.

Welch didn't share any additional details about the new song, only sharing a link for fans to pre-save, but that didn't stop folks on social media from sharing their theories, and even a few jokes, about what the haunting tune could be. Some fans said the track could either be for The Great Gatsby musical adaptation she is working on or, perhaps more fittingly, the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid.

Other fans jokingly said that becoming a mermaid, and thereby getting rid of her feet, means she couldn't break her foot, referencing the injury she sustained last year. One commenter wrote, "I certainly didn't have Florence Welch preventing any future leg injuries at concerts by becoming a mermaid on my 2023 bingo card, but OK."