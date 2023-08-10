OJ Simpson Compares Henry Ruggs' Sentencing To His Own

“I know I went to college on a football scholarship but somehow this math is not adding up to me,” the 76-year-old said of the disparity between the sentences. “You’re driving a car at roughly 160 MPH on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to ten years?”

Simpson, who was famously acquitted in the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, in 1995, but found liable in a civil suit from the victims' families three years later, then compared the severity of Ruggs' crime to the one he was convicted of in 2008.

“You go to a hotel room that you’re invited to retrieve your own personal stolen property, property I now have because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years?” Simpson asked.

Ruggs pleaded guilty in relation to the crash on May 10, ESPN reported at the time. The former Alabama standout was sentenced on one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on August 9 and will remain under house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices until that date.

Ruggs had previously been charged with one count of DUI causing substantial harm regarding his passenger and two counts of reckless driving, both of which were dropped as part of the plea deal he accepted earlier this month. Officers said Ruggs was driving drunk at speeds reaching 156 MPH before his car slammed into the rear of the Toyota RAV4 on a Las Vegas street where the speed limit is 45 MPH, killing Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max.