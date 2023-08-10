Pregnant P!NK Fan Goes Into Labor At Concert, Walks To Hospital

A pregnant fan attending one of P!NK's recent concerts had a more exciting night than she was expecting when she went into labor at the show.

P!NK fan Angela Mercer didn't let the fact that she was 31 weeks pregnant stop her from traveling from upstate New York and going to the singer's Summer Carnival Tour stop in Boston on July 31 as part of a girls trip with her sister-in-law and mother to celebrate her mother's birthday. However, the night ended up going quite a bit differently than she expected, per Entertainment Tonight.

Not long after arriving to Fenway Park, Mercer began feeling contractions and called her doctor, who then advised she go to the hospital. According to a statement on Brigham and Women's Hospital's Facebook page, Mercer and her family actually ended up walking to the hospital due to concert traffic. Fortunately, the hospital was only around a 1-mile walk from Fenway.

While Mercer and her family ended up missing the concert, they did get to welcome their new little bundle of joy who now shares a birthday with his grandmother. When deciding on the name for her newborn son, Mercer and her husband, Ace, landed on a name that ended up having a sweet connection to the "TRUSTFALL" singer: Aycen Hart. P!NK, born Alecia Beth Moore, is married to Carey Hart and legally shares his last name.

Speaking to CBS Boston, Mercer said her son is doing well considering his early birth, with Aycen being moved to a NICU in Albany closer to home.

"The doctors don't have any major concerns," she said. "It's amazing. He was so early, a lot of things could have gone wrong, so we're in a good spot and just so happy."

This isn't the first time a pregnant fan at a concert has had their baby soon after. A similar situation happened last month with a Taylor Swift fan who attended the Eras Tour in Cincinnati, going into labor minutes after the show ended.