Online travel authority North Carolina Travel Guides recently compiled a list of the most picturesque small towns in the U.S.

The rankings were decided upon after the website's team looked into over 500 small towns throughout the country. Each destination was ranked based upon the categories of search trends, popularity with photographers and popularity for photography with the general public, especially with visitors.

Three Arizona locations made the list.

Sedona was voted as number 24. With its humble population of 10,397, Sedona's unique, esoteric atmosphere was described as the following:

"Sedona, AZ, is a beautiful town with stunning desert landscapes. The town is known for its numerous incredible red rock formations. Furthermore, many outdoor activities can be done in Sedona, there are lots of spas in the town, and the town has a flourishing art scene. So whether you want to hike and see nature, visit art galleries, or have a spa day, you can do that here."

At number 96 is Bisbee, located in the Mule Mountains in southeast Arizona. The city labels itself as "a free-spirited place with a thriving arts/music/hospitality scene, amid a remarkably well-preserved historical architectural setting."

Jerome followed at number 112. Highlights of the central Arizona hub include The Mine Museum and Jerome State Historic Park.