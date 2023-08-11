3 Arizona Small Towns Are Considered The Most Picturesque In The Country

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 11, 2023

Sedona Road Trip
Photo: Getty Images

Online travel authority North Carolina Travel Guides recently compiled a list of the most picturesque small towns in the U.S.

The rankings were decided upon after the website's team looked into over 500 small towns throughout the country. Each destination was ranked based upon the categories of search trends, popularity with photographers and popularity for photography with the general public, especially with visitors.

Three Arizona locations made the list.

Sedona was voted as number 24. With its humble population of 10,397, Sedona's unique, esoteric atmosphere was described as the following:

"Sedona, AZ, is a beautiful town with stunning desert landscapes. The town is known for its numerous incredible red rock formations. Furthermore, many outdoor activities can be done in Sedona, there are lots of spas in the town, and the town has a flourishing art scene. So whether you want to hike and see nature, visit art galleries, or have a spa day, you can do that here."

At number 96 is Bisbee, located in the Mule Mountains in southeast Arizona. The city labels itself as "a free-spirited place with a thriving arts/music/hospitality scene, amid a remarkably well-preserved historical architectural setting."

Jerome followed at number 112. Highlights of the central Arizona hub include The Mine Museum and Jerome State Historic Park.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.