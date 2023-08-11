7 Wisconsin Eateries Named Among The Top 100 Restaurants In The Midwest

A new ranking of the best restaurants in the Midwest shows that Wisconsin is becoming quite the foodie haven, with several restaurants being named among the top eateries in the region.

Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest, finding incredible dining establishments across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Seven restaurants in Wisconsin made the list, including one that cracked the Top 20.

Swingin' Door Exchange in Milwaukee is among the best of the best in the Midwest, coming in at No. 17 overall and making it the highest-ranking Wisconsin eatery on the list. This Brew City favorite has 4.5 stars on Yelp and over 1,000 reviews that include praise for its food, service and ambiance.

These are all the Wisconsin restaurants that snagged a spot on the list:

No. 17: Swingin' Door Exchange (Milwaukee)

No. 47: Brothers Gyros & Pizza (Hales Corners)

No. 56: Blue's Egg (Milwaukee)

No. 72: Author's Kitchen + Bar (Appleton)

No. 87: Old Germantown (Germantown)

No. 91: Kin by Rice n Roll (Wauwatosa)

No. 95: St Paul Fish Company (Milwaukee)

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the top restaurants in the Midwest.