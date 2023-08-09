When looking for a new restaurant to sample, you don't always have to visit popular eateries or chains to ensure a delicious meal; incredible food can be found in the unlikeliest of places.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and personal experience, LoveFood searched for the best under-the-radar restaurants and must-try eateries around the country, compiling a list of the best spot in each state as "some of the best food can be found where you least expect it." From a restaurant in Alabama house inside an old schoolhouse to a spot in Idaho that is not just a restaurant but has a connected bookstore and clothing store, there are some pretty interesting dining establishments around the country offering great food and unique atmosphere.

So which Wisconsin restaurant was named the best hidden gem eatery in the state?

Red Rooster Cafe

Established in 1972, this family-owned restaurant found in southern Wisconsin has been serving up incredible meals for decades. Red Rooster Cafe is located at 158 High Street in Mineral Point.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This cute family-owned café, now in its third generation, has been serving diner food and Cornish classics for 50 years. It has a pleasingly nostalgic interior (think jaunty floral wallpaper) and a changing selection of food specials, but baking is where it really shines. Locals swear they serve the best Cornish pasty in Wisconsin, and the counter's always flush with homemade tarts and pies. Don't miss the figgy hobbin, a Cornish dessert made from pastry and raisins, served with whipped cream."

