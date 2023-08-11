California Eatery Named Among The Most Unusual Places To Dine In The World

By Logan DeLoye

August 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

What is the most unusual place that you've ever dined at? There are a handful of quirky restaurants across the planet known for being so eclectic, that customers cannot stop talking about their experience there. One West Coast restaurant in particular cultivates a dining "journey" of sorts, setting the mood with fun drinks, appetizers, entrees, rain, thunder, lighting and everything in between. Call it a perfect foodie storm, if you will.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in San Francisco is one of the most unusual restaurants in the world. This unique space combines food and weather patterns to create an unforgettable dining adventure unlike anywhere else in the world.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar:

"Dining at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar is a surreal experience. In the Fairmont San Francisco hotel, this tiki-style bar has a huge lagoon in the middle, extravagant decor and periodic tropical rain storms with (simulated) thunder and lightning. The Island Groove Band bang out hits from a thatch-covered barge while the dance floor rocks and guests feast on Polynesian-fusion cuisine."

For a continued list of the most unusual restaurants across the globe visit lovefood.com.

