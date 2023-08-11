Colorado Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles In The State

Nothing screams Southern more than chicken and waffles. A perfect dish combining both savory and sweet, many breakfast or brunch restaurants outside the South feature this comfort food on their menus. There are even joints where they add their own flair to the juicy, crispy fried chicken and fluffy waffles.

If you're craving this dish, LoveFood has something for you. The website rounded up the best chicken and waffles in every state, from classic recipes to ones "with unexpected and exciting flavors added to the mix."

According to writers, The Brutal Poodle serves Colorado's most delicious chicken and waffles! Here's why:

"Laid-back Denver joint The Brutal Poodle specializes in live music alongside a menu of classic dishes with a twist. Fans of heat will love the '2 Step' chicken and waffles, where battered chicken breast is served atop a jalapeño and Cheddar cornbread waffle with spicy sriracha maple syrup. The dish receives rave reviews from happy customers, who say it's seasoned perfectly."