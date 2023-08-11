Ex-Auburn Player's Wife Breaks Silence On Being Charged In Plot To Kill Him

The estranged wife of a former Auburn Tigers football player who was arrested in relation to a murder plot against him has finally broken her silence.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, spoke exclusively to the New York Post for the first time since she, her boyfriend and another man were charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme targeting Robert Shiver, 38, a former Auburn long snapper.

“It’s been really tough,” Lindsay Shiver said as she checked in with Nassau authorities in adherence with her $100,000 bail agreement.

Lindsay Shiver claimed the ongoing case was overblown as she made her first public appearance since the bail agreement.

“I really can’t say too much right now,” she said, acknowledging that she'd been advised by her attorneys to remain silent as the case continues. "It's been hard. But I can't speak about it."

Robert Shiver spoke with prosecutors earlier this month, which led to their decision to withdraw their objection to the release of Lindsay Shiver; her alleged lover, Terrance Bethel, 28; and Faron Newbold, 29, Bahamas Court News reported on August 1. Lindsay Shiver was granted a $100,000 cash bail and has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet while remaining in The Bahamas until her next court appearance scheduled for October 5.

Bethel and Newbold were each granted $20,000 bail, as well as having been ordered to wear tracking devices and sign in at the Marsh Harbour Police Station three times per week.

Authorities in the Bahamas discovered WhatsApp messages discussing a potential murder plot targeting Robert Shiver. A phone was discovered at Grabber's Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay while Bahamian police were investigating a suspected burglary in July.

“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” a police report obtained by the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Robert and Lindsay Shiver own a house in the Bahamas where she is reported to have met and former a romantic relationship with Bethel, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise. Robert Shiver reportedly filed from divorce upon learning that his wife had started an affair with Bethel.

The former football player also reportedly paid a high-priced private investigator to track his wife and confronted Bethel after pictures were taken, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told the New York Post.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver met at a fitness class while attending Auburn University in 2007 and share three children together, according to a post shared on her Instagram account.

Lindsay Shiver was a former beauty pageant contestant who was named Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival that same year, according to WDHN.

Robert Shiver was a long snapper for the Tigers from 2006-08 and signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2009, but was cut prior to the beginning of the season. The 38-year-old is listed as the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company, which is based in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the company's website.