Georgia Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The State

No matter if they are bone-in or boneless, chicken wings are the ultimate party snack. They're also a very versatile food, smothered in flavorful sauces ranging from sweet and mild to hot and spicy. Using reviews, awards and feedback from locals, Mashed found the best chicken wings in each state, including those served at a longtime Peach State favorite.

So where can you find the best chicken wings in all of Georgia?

Three Dollar Cafe

This Atlanta-based eatery has some of the tastiest wings around, with the hot bone-in chicken wings being named the best of the best. Three Dollar Cafe has several locations around Atlanta. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say about the best wings in the state:

"You won't be able to discover wings anywhere in the state of Georgia that are as good as the wings at Three Dollar Cafe. This eatery has been in the metro Atlanta area for more than three decades, and it's known for the homemade food, the beer on tap, and, yes, the highly cherished wings. Three Dollar Cafe's Hot Bone-In Chicken Wings are seriously spicy but still flavorful enough for you to thoroughly enjoy your entire order. If you do need to cool things down, that's a good excuse to take advantage of the beer selection."

