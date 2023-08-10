When looking for a new restaurant to sample, you don't always have to visit popular eateries or chains to ensure a delicious meal; incredible food can be found in the unlikeliest of places.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and personal experience, LoveFood searched for the best under-the-radar restaurants and must-try eateries around the country, compiling a list of the best spot in each state as "some of the best food can be found where you least expect it." From a restaurant in Alabama house inside an old schoolhouse to a spot in Idaho that is not just a restaurant but has a connected bookstore and clothing store, there are some pretty interesting dining establishments around the country offering great food and unique atmosphere.

So which Georgia restaurant was named the best hidden gem eatery in the state?

Aubri Lane's

This central Georgia establishment serves up an incredible selection of classic southern cuisine with a contemporary twist, according to its website. Aubri Lane's is located at 3700 Sinclair Dam Road in Milledgeville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Though it's tucked away on a golf course, you don't have to be a club member to eat at this excellent fine dining restaurant, and locals take full advantage of that fact. Alongside sweeping views of the course, Aubri Lane's serves classic Southern fare with a contemporary twist; think crab bisque, pecan-crusted trout, and braised short rib. The atmosphere is fancy without feeling stuffy, and the cocktails are amazing to boot."

