Livvy Dunne Rumored To Be Dating Top MLB Prospect

LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne is now rumored to be dating top MLB pitching prospect Paul Skenes, the New York Post reports.

Skenes, 21, also attended LSU, leading the Tigers to a College World Series title earlier this year before being selected No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft. The California native made his professional debut in the Florida Complex League on Thursday (August 10), throwing 11 pitches ranging from 89 to 101 MPH.

Dunne, 20, recently shared photos of herself wearing a Pirates hat while in Bradenton, Florida, where Skenes is currently pitching for the FCL Pirates, sparking rumors of a potential relationship late last month. The LSU gymnast also attended several of the Tigers' games in Omaha, Nebraska, during their College Baseball World Series run.