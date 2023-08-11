Livvy Dunne Rumored To Be Dating Top MLB Prospect

By Jason Hall

August 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne is now rumored to be dating top MLB pitching prospect Paul Skenes, the New York Post reports.

Skenes, 21, also attended LSU, leading the Tigers to a College World Series title earlier this year before being selected No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft. The California native made his professional debut in the Florida Complex League on Thursday (August 10), throwing 11 pitches ranging from 89 to 101 MPH.

Dunne, 20, recently shared photos of herself wearing a Pirates hat while in Bradenton, Florida, where Skenes is currently pitching for the FCL Pirates, sparking rumors of a potential relationship late last month. The LSU gymnast also attended several of the Tigers' games in Omaha, Nebraska, during their College Baseball World Series run.

Dunne, a former All-American and a 2022 WCGA Scholastic All-American, has more than 11.4 million followers on social media, which includes 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 3.8 million on Instagram, making her the second most-followed NCAA athlete on social media and reported to have earned $3.3 million annually in NIL endorsements, behind only Bronny James. The New Jersey native competed in bars and floor exercises, averaging 9.786 on bars and 9.854 on floor during the 2022 season, which included matching her career high score of a 9.925 on bars during LSU's season opener against Centenary and setting a new floor competition career high on with 9.900 against No. 8 Alabama.

LSU gymnastics finished fourth overall in the NCAA gymnastics championships in April.

