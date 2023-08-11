Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The State

No matter if they are bone-in or boneless, chicken wings are the ultimate party snack. They're also a very versatile food, smothered in flavorful sauces ranging from sweet and mild to hot and spicy. Using reviews, awards and feedback from locals, Mashed found the best chicken wings in each state, including those served at a Buckeye State favorite.

So where can you find the best chicken wings in all of Ohio?

OH Pizza and Brew

Despite the name, this Columbus eatery also serves up killer wings, with the Nashville Hot Rub Breaded Wings being named the best of the best. OH Pizza and Brew is located at 88 E. Broad Street.

Here's what the site had to say about the best wings in the state:

"OH Pizza and Brew is much more than just pizza pies and pints of beer. They also have Nashville Hot Rub Breaded Wings, the finest wings in the city of Columbus or any other city in the state of Ohio. These are the only breaded wings on their menu, and that's part of what makes them so good. The mix of brown sugar and cayenne pepper is perfect and will turn you into an instant fan who will join the legion of satisfied patrons."

