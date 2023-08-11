Washington Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles In The State

Nothing screams Southern more than chicken and waffles. A perfect dish combining both savory and sweet, many breakfast or brunch restaurants outside the South feature this comfort food on their menus. There are even joints where they add their own flair to the juicy, crispy fried chicken and fluffy waffles.

If you're craving this dish, LoveFood has something for you. The website rounded up the best chicken and waffles in every state, from classic recipes to ones "with unexpected and exciting flavors added to the mix."

According to writers, Fat's Fried Chicken & Waffles serves Washington's most delicious chicken and waffles! Here's why:

"Every breakfast plate is a winner at Fat’s, but the chicken and waffles dish beats the lot, according to the many satisfied customers who’ve eaten their way through it. Even those who don’t usually love fried chicken make an exception for the crispy yet wonderfully tender and juicy stuff served here."