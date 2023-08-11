Washington Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken And Waffles In The State

By Zuri Anderson

August 11, 2023

Homemade Southern Chicken and Waffles
Photo: bhofack2 / iStock / Getty Images

Nothing screams Southern more than chicken and waffles. A perfect dish combining both savory and sweet, many breakfast or brunch restaurants outside the South feature this comfort food on their menus. There are even joints where they add their own flair to the juicy, crispy fried chicken and fluffy waffles.

If you're craving this dish, LoveFood has something for you. The website rounded up the best chicken and waffles in every state, from classic recipes to ones "with unexpected and exciting flavors added to the mix."

According to writers, Fat's Fried Chicken & Waffles serves Washington's most delicious chicken and waffles! Here's why:

"Every breakfast plate is a winner at Fat’s, but the chicken and waffles dish beats the lot, according to the many satisfied customers who’ve eaten their way through it. Even those who don’t usually love fried chicken make an exception for the crispy yet wonderfully tender and juicy stuff served here."

You can find this restaurant at 2726 E Cherry St. in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Still hungry? Visit lovefood.com for every state's best plate of chicken and waffles.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.