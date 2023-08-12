If there is any musician who could be known for being incredibly outspoken, Doja Cat will definitely be in the running.

On Saturday, the "Paint The Town Red" artist uploaded several animated posts on her Instagram indicating that she is a member of the Illuminati.

The caption read "it’s true 💅🏽."

This isn't the first time Doja Cat has openly referenced the bizarre conspiracy. Back in February, she sent out a series of Tweets in which she admitted to being fully aware of their existence and shared her plans to play into them,

"This Illuminati sh*t is so funny to me. I'm gonna keep doing deliberate weird *ss sh*t to make those people uncomfortable. I've fr found a new outlet of joy."

She followed up with,

"Playing with people's ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >"

Doja Cat received backlash in July for causing a rift between her fans and herself. She refused to tell fans that she loved them when asked to, citing the reason that she "doesn't know" them.

There was also a related incident in which Doja Cat expressed a strong dislike for her fans who call themselves "kittenz" on Twitter. The Tweets have since been deleted.