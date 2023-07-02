Doja Cat Shares Helpful Life Advice With Fans

It may very well have been a reminder for herself, but one of Doja Cat's latest tweets really calmed me down— and when does scrolling through Twitter ever do that?— so I thought I'd share it.

On Saturday, July 1st, the rapper/singer shared some helpful life advice. "Nothing matters," she wrote. "Someone is always going to think negatively of us and thats why the way we dress or the way we sing or the way we paint and dance and express doesn't mean f—k-all as long as it makes YOU feel amazing. Opinions are unescapable. Enjoy the time you have here."