Doja Cat Shares Helpful Life Advice With Fans

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It may very well have been a reminder for herself, but one of Doja Cat's latest tweets really calmed me down— and when does scrolling through Twitter ever do that?— so I thought I'd share it.

On Saturday, July 1st, the rapper/singer shared some helpful life advice. "Nothing matters," she wrote. "Someone is always going to think negatively of us and thats why the way we dress or the way we sing or the way we paint and dance and express doesn't mean f—k-all as long as it makes YOU feel amazing. Opinions are unescapable. Enjoy the time you have here."

Doja Cat seems to be releasing work that makes her feel amazing. Last month, she shared her highly-anticipated new single "Attention" with an eye-catching music video that shows her covered in blood Carrie style.

She also announced dates for the Scarlet Tour which kicks off in San Francisco, California on Halloween! Doja Cat will be joined by fellow rap stars Ice Spice and Doechii! See the dates below:

^ = Doecchii, ! = Ice Spice

  • 10-31 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center ^
  • 11-02 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena ^
  • 11-03 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena ^
  • 11-05 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena ^
  • 11-06 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center ^
  • 11-08 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center ^
  • 11-10 Denver, CO - Ball Arena ^
  • 11-13 Austin, TX - Moody Center ^
  • 11-15 Houston, TX - Toyota Center ^
  • 11-16 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center ^
  • 11-19 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena ^
  • 11-21 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center !
  • 11-24 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena ^
  • 11-26 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center !
  • 11-27 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena !
  • 11-29 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center !
  • 11-30 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center !
  • 12-02 Boston, MA - TD Garden !
  • 12-04 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena !
  • 12-07 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center !
  • 12-08 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center !
  • 12-10 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena !
  • 12-11 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena !
  • 12-13 Chicago, IL - United Center !
Doja Cat
